Solution Focused Reflecting Teams

The Solution Focused Reflecting Team (SFRTeam) model was developed by Harry Norman in conjunction with Bristol Solutions Group. It has proved popular, especially in Sweden, where there are well-established cultural traditions of consensus building.

Solution Focused Reflecting Teams – Benefits

A model for creative, useful and refreshing meetings. Using this model, the team builds its’ spirit whilst getting on with the job in hand!

Solution Focused Coaching & Mentoring Model

The Solution Focused Reflecting Team is an analogue of the Solution Focused Coaching & Mentoring process

Solution Focused Coaching & Mentoring Process model

Phase

Client and Coach Activities

Preparing

The client has some idea of what the meeting is about for them and/or some idea of what they want to say and /or what they hope to gain from the meeting

Presenting

The client tells their story and/or explains what he, or she, wants some help with

Clarifying

The coach asks questions to develop his, or her, understanding of what is hoped for, who is involved, and what qualities, resources and skills the client brings to the situation

Affirming

During the course of the meeting the coach searches for opportunities to compliment the client on their personal qualities, resourcefulness and skills

Reflecting

The coach considers ‘the story so far’ and ways that the client could make further progress

Closing

The coach and the client discuss how the client could make progress after the session

Solution Focused Reflecting Team - Core Model

Phase

Case-Presenter and Helping Team Activities

Rules for Speaking & Listening

Preparing

Ideally each person attending the meeting prepares in advance and is clear about what they hope to gain from the meeting

 

Presenting

The person receiving help (the case-presenter) describes the situation they would like some help with

Only the case-presenter speaks

Clarifying

The helping team asks questions to clarify the case-presenters story. They are interested in recognised and unrecognised assets

The helping team asks questions in any order

Affirming

Each member of the helping team tells the case-presenter briefly what he, or she, is most impressed with about their presentation

The helping team members speak in any order

The case-presenter remains silent

Reflecting

The helping team members take it in turn to say one thing at a time in response to the case-presenter’s presentation. If one person has nothing to offer they say "Pass" and this cycle continues until everyone has said all they want to say, or they run out of time

The helping team members speak in sequence

Closing

The case-presenter responds briefly to what was said in the Reflecting Phase, usually stating what they feel is most applicable

Only the case-presenter speaks

The SFRTeam model is highly structured and sometimes members of a helping-team initially feel dissatisfied because the structure ‘feels too constraining’. However this dissatisfaction usually disappears as soon as each member of the helping team has taken a turn as case-presenter.

In general each round of the core model needs about half an hour to complete.

The SFRTeam core model looks simple and indeed it is easy to get started with the core model. However, there are subtle variations to the core model that can be used to enhance the usefulness of the model according to context and application.

 

Solution Focused Reflecting Teams – Known applications so far!

Organisational Life

Stakeholder Groups in Organisational Development

Conferencing

Working Life

Vocation Rehabilitation Support Groups

Teams & Learning

Action Learning

Learning Reviews

Coaching Support & Development

Business Support

Team Support

Project Support

Business Support Groups

Mentor Development

Mutual Mentoring Groups

Helping Professions

Clinical Supervision

Case Conferences

Community

Service User Groups

 

Solution Focused Reflecting Teams - Articles and Publications

Norman, H. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams in O'Connell, W. & Palmer, S. (Eds). 2003. Handbook of Solution-focused Therapy. Sage Publications. http://www.sagepub.co.uk/book.aspx?pid=103667

Norman, H, Pidsley, T. & Hjerth, M. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams in Action in McKergow. M & Clarke J. (Eds) 2005. Positive Approaches to Change - Applications of Solutions Focus and Appreciative Inquiry at Work. Solutions Books. www.solutionsbooks.com

Solution Focused Reflecting Teams - Downloadable Articles

Norman, H & Visser, C. 2004. Solution-Focused Reflecting Management TeamDownload here

– also available on www.m-cc.nl/solution_focused_change_in_organizations.htm

 

Norman, H. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams - Questions of Clarification in Smith I (Ed). March 2005. Solution News - Bulletin of the United Kingdom Association for Solution Focused Practice - Download here

Solution Focused Reflecting Teams – Workshops and Trainings

Business Links, SES Britain, Solutions in Organisations Conference, Post Office, Department of Works and Pensions, Manic Depression Fellowship, Rethink, Harrow Social Services, Back to Work Team, European Brief Therapy Association, Birmingham University, Bristol University, Bath University Brief Therapy Centre – CTK (Lodz) and Brief Therapy Practice (London)

 

