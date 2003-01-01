|
Solution Focused Reflecting Teams
The Solution Focused Reflecting Team (SFRTeam) model was developed by Harry Norman in conjunction with Bristol Solutions Group. It has proved popular, especially in Sweden, where there are well-established cultural traditions of consensus building.
Solution Focused Reflecting Teams – Benefits
A model for creative, useful and refreshing meetings. Using this model, the team builds its’ spirit whilst getting on with the job in hand!
Solution Focused Coaching & Mentoring Model
The Solution Focused Reflecting Team is an analogue of the Solution Focused Coaching & Mentoring process
Solution Focused Coaching & Mentoring Process model
Solution Focused Reflecting Team - Core Model
The SFRTeam model is highly structured and sometimes members of a helping-team initially feel dissatisfied because the structure ‘feels too constraining’. However this dissatisfaction usually disappears as soon as each member of the helping team has taken a turn as case-presenter.
In general each round of the core model needs about half an hour to complete.
The SFRTeam core model looks simple and indeed it is easy to get started with the core model. However, there are subtle variations to the core model that can be used to enhance the usefulness of the model according to context and application.
Solution Focused Reflecting Teams – Known applications so far!
Organisational Life
Stakeholder Groups in Organisational Development
Conferencing
Working Life
Vocation Rehabilitation Support Groups
Teams & Learning
Action Learning
Learning Reviews
Coaching Support & Development
Business Support
Team Support
Project Support
Business Support Groups
Mentor Development
Mutual Mentoring Groups
Helping Professions
Clinical Supervision
Case Conferences
Community
Service User Groups
Solution Focused Reflecting Teams - Articles and Publications
Norman, H. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams in O'Connell, W. & Palmer, S. (Eds). 2003. Handbook of Solution-focused Therapy. Sage Publications. http://www.sagepub.co.uk/book.aspx?pid=103667
Norman, H, Pidsley, T. & Hjerth, M. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams in Action in McKergow. M & Clarke J. (Eds) 2005. Positive Approaches to Change - Applications of Solutions Focus and Appreciative Inquiry at Work. Solutions Books. www.solutionsbooks.com
Solution Focused Reflecting Teams - Downloadable Articles
Norman, H & Visser, C. 2004. Solution-Focused Reflecting Management Team – Download here
– also available on www.m-cc.nl/solution_focused_change_in_organizations.htm
Norman, H. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams - Questions of Clarification in Smith I (Ed). March 2005. Solution News - Bulletin of the United Kingdom Association for Solution Focused Practice - Download here
Solution Focused Reflecting Teams – Workshops and Trainings
Join; Business Links, SES Britain, Solutions in Organisations Conference, Post Office, Department of Works and Pensions, Manic Depression Fellowship, Rethink, Harrow Social Services, Back to Work Team, European Brief Therapy Association, Birmingham University, Bristol University, Bath University Brief Therapy Centre – CTK (Lodz) and Brief Therapy Practice (London) and get some training in Solution Focused Reflecting Teams!
