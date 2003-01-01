Solution Focused Reflecting Teams The Solution Focused Reflecting Team (SFRTeam) model was developed by Harry Norman in conjunction with Bristol Solutions Group. It has proved popular, especially in Sweden, where there are well-established cultural traditions of consensus building. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams – Benefits A model for creative, useful and refreshing meetings. Using this model, the team builds its’ spirit whilst getting on with the job in hand! Solution Focused Coaching & Mentoring Model The Solution Focused Reflecting Team is an analogue of the Solution Focused Coaching & Mentoring process Solution Focused Coaching & Mentoring Process model Phase Client and Coach Activities Preparing The client has some idea of what the meeting is about for them and/or some idea of what they want to say and /or what they hope to gain from the meeting Presenting The client tells their story and/or explains what he, or she, wants some help with Clarifying The coach asks questions to develop his, or her, understanding of what is hoped for, who is involved, and what qualities, resources and skills the client brings to the situation Affirming During the course of the meeting the coach searches for opportunities to compliment the client on their personal qualities, resourcefulness and skills Reflecting The coach considers ‘the story so far’ and ways that the client could make further progress Closing The coach and the client discuss how the client could make progress after the session Solution Focused Reflecting Team - Core Model Phase Case-Presenter and Helping Team Activities Rules for Speaking & Listening Preparing Ideally each person attending the meeting prepares in advance and is clear about what they hope to gain from the meeting Presenting The person receiving help (the case-presenter) describes the situation they would like some help with Only the case-presenter speaks Clarifying The helping team asks questions to clarify the case-presenters story. They are interested in recognised and unrecognised assets The helping team asks questions in any order Affirming Each member of the helping team tells the case-presenter briefly what he, or she, is most impressed with about their presentation The helping team members speak in any order The case-presenter remains silent Reflecting The helping team members take it in turn to say one thing at a time in response to the case-presenter’s presentation. If one person has nothing to offer they say "Pass" and this cycle continues until everyone has said all they want to say, or they run out of time The helping team members speak in sequence Closing The case-presenter responds briefly to what was said in the Reflecting Phase, usually stating what they feel is most applicable Only the case-presenter speaks The SFRTeam model is highly structured and sometimes members of a helping-team initially feel dissatisfied because the structure ‘feels too constraining’. However this dissatisfaction usually disappears as soon as each member of the helping team has taken a turn as case-presenter. In general each round of the core model needs about half an hour to complete. The SFRTeam core model looks simple and indeed it is easy to get started with the core model. However, there are subtle variations to the core model that can be used to enhance the usefulness of the model according to context and application. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams – Known applications so far! Organisational Life Stakeholder Groups in Organisational Development Conferencing Working Life Vocation Rehabilitation Support Groups Teams & Learning Action Learning Learning Reviews Coaching Support & Development Business Support Team Support Project Support Business Support Groups Mentor Development Mutual Mentoring Groups Helping Professions Clinical Supervision Case Conferences Community Service User Groups Solution Focused Reflecting Teams - Articles and Publications Norman, H. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams in O'Connell, W. & Palmer, S. (Eds). 2003. Handbook of Solution-focused Therapy. Sage Publications. http://www.sagepub.co.uk/book.aspx?pid=103667 Norman, H, Pidsley, T. & Hjerth, M. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams in Action in McKergow. M & Clarke J. (Eds) 2005. Positive Approaches to Change - Applications of Solutions Focus and Appreciative Inquiry at Work. Solutions Books. www.solutionsbooks.com Solution Focused Reflecting Teams - Downloadable Articles Norman, H & Visser, C. 2004. Solution-Focused Reflecting Management Team – Download here – also available on www.m-cc.nl/solution_focused_change_in_organizations.htm Norman, H. Solution Focused Reflecting Teams - Questions of Clarification in Smith I (Ed). March 2005. Solution News - Bulletin of the United Kingdom Association for Solution Focused Practice - Download here Solution Focused Reflecting Teams – Workshops and Trainings Join; Business Links, SES Britain, Solutions in Organisations Conference, Post Office, Department of Works and Pensions, Manic Depression Fellowship, Rethink, Harrow Social Services, Back to Work Team, European Brief Therapy Association, Birmingham University, Bristol University, Bath University Brief Therapy Centre – CTK (Lodz) and Brief Therapy Practice (London) and get some training in Solution Focused Reflecting Teams! Please feel free to contact Harry Norman and ask any questions Phone 0117 968 2417 or Email support@solutionsology.co.uk